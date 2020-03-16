Report: Arsenal head of medical services Gary O’Driscoll turns down Liverpool following Mikel Arteta’s intervention

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Arsenal head of medical services Gary O’Driscoll has made a u-turn on his earlier decision to join Liverpool following the intervention of boss Mikel Arteta.
The Gunners already commenced the search for a new club doctor after their long-serving staff agreed to join the Anfield outfit back in January as a replacement for Andrew Massey.
The former Liverpool head of medical services joined world football’s governing body FIFA as their medical director on March 1, and the Merseysiders were made aware of the appointment back in December.
Liverpool already struck an agreement with Arsenal’s O’Driscoll to replace him, but a late change of heart from means he will now remain with the Gunners, with the Reds having had to resume a process that was almost complete.
The Englishman did submit his resignation in January and the North London club advertised for a successor and conducted interviews, but impassioned pleas from Arteta and technical director Edu convinced him to reject Liverpool and remain at The Emirates.
O’Driscoll is held in high esteem among his colleagues in the profession, and his decision is seen across the industry as something of a coup.
While Arteta tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, no other Arsenal employees has followed suit to date, with the in-demand head of medical services playing a key role in ensuring the club adequately prepare and handle things well.
Liverpool will continue interviewing candidates for the role after the Arsenal man turned them down, but academy doctor Jim Moxon has stepped up to the first team in the interim, and has now been saddled with the responsibility of coordinating their response to the coronavirus outbreak.