Report: Arsenal frontrunners for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard

According to The Express, Arsenal are the frontrunners to sign Odsonne Edouard from Celtic in the summer transfer window.
It has been reported that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta wants to bolster his attacking options and has identified the French striker as a target this summer.
Stats
According to WhoScored, Edouard has made 25 starts and two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Celtic so far this season, scoring 22 goals in the process.
The 22-year-old Frenchman has also scored three goals and provided two assists in six Europa League matches for the Hoops this campaign, according to WhoScored.
As stated on Celtic’s official website, the former Paris Saint-Germain striker has scored 62 goals in 126 appearances in all competitions for the Glasgow giants so far in his career.
Good signing for Arsenal?
Edouard is a very good striker who has been superb in the Scottish Premiership, and the 22-year-old would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal, not just for now, but in the long run as well.
However, the Frenchman is the best striker on the books of Celtic, and the Bhoys may not be open to selling him this summer, especially as they will be aiming to win the league title for the 10th year in a row next season.