Report: Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette spotted in Barcelona

According to Sport, Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette was spotted in Catalan capital Barcelona today, and while he is presumably on holiday, his presence in Spain will no spark a lot of rumours concerning his future.
The Camp Nou outfit have been linked with a summer transfer interest in the France international, and with their search for a striker set to intensify in the coming weeks, a move for Lacazette cannot be ruled out.
The 28-year-old scored 19 goals and assisted 10 others in 47 games across all competitions for Arsenal this season, and could be tempted to join Barcelona if an offer is brought to the table.
The Catalans want a replacement for 32-year-old Luis Suarez, and with Champions League football and domestic silverware constantly available at Camp Nou, it’s hard for their top targets to turn them down.
Lacazette has three years left on his current deal and given the constant snubs he keeps getting from the national side, one more season in the Europa League won’t do his chances of playing at the Euros 2020 any good.
After failing to secure Champions League promotion, manager Unai Emery could do with some funds this summer as he looks to boost his squad for next season, and if Arsenal are able to realize considerably more than the £46.5 million they paid for the Frenchman two years ago, just maybe a move to Barcelona could be on the cards.