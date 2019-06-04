Report: Arsenal face battle to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he received £300,000-a-week offers from China

According to The Times, Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has received a £300,000-a-week offer from Chinese Super League duo Shanghai SIPG and Guangzhou Evergrande, and the Gunners now face a battle to hold on to their star.
The Far East moneybags attempted to lure the Gabonese during his days at Borussia Dortmund, but a £62 million move to Guangzhou Evergrande and £71 million deal from Tianjin Quanjian both fell through.
Aubameyang ended the 2018-19 Premier League campaign as joint Golden Boot winner after scoring 22 goals, but Arsenal’s failure to make next season’s Champions League could force them to cut cost.
The Gunners striker currently earns £190,000 a week, and still has two years to run on his current contract.
Sanctioning a sale and getting his wages off their bill could do Arsenal some good this summer as manager Unai Emery looks to make signings in the transfer window, and the rare chance for one last huge payday could also be too tempting to turn down for the former AC Milan striker who is two weeks away from clocking 30.