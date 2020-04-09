Report: Arsenal eye summer move for Corentin Tolisso

According to reports from Foot Mercato, a host of clubs including Arsenal and Manchester United are showing keen interest in signing Corentin Tolisso in the summer transfer window.
The Gunners are ‘weighing up’ a summer move for the 25-year-old midfielder, and Bayern Munich are keen to offload him in the summer.
The France World Cup-winning midfielder has struggled with injuries and has fallen out of favour at Bayern since Hans-Dieter Flick took charge in November. He has managed just seven Bundesliga games under the new manager, and his considering a fresh start away from the Allianz Stadium.
The Mirror claims that the Gunners are trying to secure a bargain deal for the midfielder who would cost in the region of £23 million. However, they are likely to face strong competition from the likes of Juventus, Napoli, and Atletico Madrid.
Bayern signed the midfielder for £37million in 2017 but are ready to offload him at a much-reduced price. He has made just 68 appearances for Bayern since joining the club, and his price has dropped significantly.
Arsenal will be looking to bolster their midfield this summer and Tolisso would be a cracking signing for them. He is a technically gifted midfielder, but given his injury record, he could represent a gamble signing as well.