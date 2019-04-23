Report: Arsenal eye move for Bruno Fernandes

Over the years, a lot of players from Portugal have graced the Premier League, and Bruno Fernandes could be the latest star to jump the ship.
According to reports from the Portugal media outlet O Jogo, Arsenal have joined London rivals Chelsea in the race to sign the Sporting Lisbon captain this summer.
The 24-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable campaign for Sporting, scoring 28 goals in all competitions while providing a further 15 assists. He was equally impressive last season – 16 goals and 20 assists – and his impressive stats only prove his calibre as one of Europe’s most effective attacking midfielders.
Arsenal are looking to replace Juventus-bound Aaron Ramsey this summer and Fernandes could be a superb signing for them. He is a proven match winner and his style of play would seamlessly fit into Unai Emery’s philosophy.
Sporting are under pressure to sell and Fernandez is one of those players they can cash in on. He has a reported £85 million release clause, but Arsenal can get him at a cut-price fee of just £30 million.
Fernandes would be a fantastic signing for the Gunners but it remains to be seen whether they will dish out a hefty transfer fee on the Portuguese or look for cheaper options elsewhere.