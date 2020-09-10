Report: Arsenal expect Aston Villa to make third bid for Emiliano Martinez

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal expect Aston Villa to make a third bid for Emiliano Martinez.

Villa’s second bid for the Argentine goalkeeper is £15 million, £5 million short of what Arsenal are looking for to sell him in the summer transfer window, according to the report.





The Gunners think that the Villans will make a third offer, with the 28-year-old goalkeeper himself considering a move to Dean Smith’s side with the prospect of regular first-team football for the Villans.

Arsenal hold all the cards

Arsenal do not need to sell Martinez, and the Gunners could well decide to keep the Argentine as he did well in the final weeks of last season in the absence of Bernd Leno, who was injured at the time.

It is clear that the Gunners think that they can get the £20 million they want for the 28-year-old, and with Villa seemingly so desperate for him, one should not be surprised if the Villans third bid of around that mark.

From Martinez’s perspective, if he will get guaranteed regular playing time at Villa, then he should seriously consider a switch to Dean Smith’s team in the summer transfer window.