Report: Arsenal could use Reiss Nelson or Ainsley Maitland-Niles as makeweight for Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka

According to The Sun, Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has been one of the revelations of the season is on the radar of Arsenal, and the north Londoners are open to using one of their players as makeweight for the £40million-rated starlet.
The Gunners are short of transfer funds at the moment, and will look to convince the Eagles to sell the 21-year-old in exchange for some cash and either of Reiss Nelson or Ainsley Maitland-Niles.
Nelson is currently on loan at Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, while Maitland-Niles has been a very important backup player this term.
Arsenal want a right-back that boasts of great pace and defensive strength – two key attributes of Wan-Bissaka, and they reckon he could give the injured Hector Bellerin a run for the money.
The English full-back was widely tipped to make the Three Lions squad for the upcoming Euros 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Montenegro after an impressive campaign, but he narrowly missed out.
Manchester City, Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayern Munich are reportedly keen on the Palace star, but he’s not top of their lists, and a player-plus-cash deal could see the Gunners beat competition to his signature come summer.
Wan-Bissaka has only assisted twice in 27 Premier League games this term, but he is unarguably Palace’s most-consistent top performers thus far, and it will be interesting to see if the Emirates Stadium outfit can convince the Selhurst Park side to part ways with one of their most prized possessions.