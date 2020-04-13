Report: Arsenal could sign Daniele Rugani for £22m

According to reports from Calciomercato, Arsenal are one of the four clubs that are showing interest in signing Juventus defender Daniele Rugani in the summer transfer window.
The 25-year-old has managed only three Serie A games this season. He was almost certain to leave the club last summer as also in the January transfer window, but Juventus kept him due to injuries to other key players.
However, Rugani has struggled for games at Turin and a move away from the club looks increasingly likely.
The likes of Roma, Napoli and Zenit are interested in signing Rugani but they are unlikely to meet the defender’s £60,000 per week wages at Juventus.
That means Arsenal have a better chance of signing Rugani than other potential suitors.
The report claims the Bianconeri will be looking to sell him for budgetary reasons.
Mikel Arteta should be looking to sign a central defender in the summer and Rugani would be a smart addition for the Gunners.
The likes of David Luiz and Sokratis bring experience to the side, but Arsenal need young defenders.
Both the defenders have come under criticism this season for their performances while the likes of Shkodran Mustafi and Calum Chambers have failed to maintain consistency.