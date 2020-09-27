Report: Arsenal are plotting move for Houssem Aouar

Arsenal are set to make their move to sign Houssem Aouar in the coming days, according to reports from The Mirror.

The report (printed edition, page 75) claims that the Gunners are ‘ready to up the ante’ to land the Lyon skipper.





The north London club have already made enquiries to sign the highly-rated midfielder as Mikel Arteta wants to bolster that area.

They are planning to make a formal bid in the region of £40m to secure his signature.

Arsenal have had Aouar on their wishlist all summer, and it seems they are now making their move to land him before the transfer deadline on October 5th.

Aouar was named in the Lyon squad for today’s clash against Lorient which means the deal is not imminent. It remains to be seen whether the offer would be enough to get hold of the central midfielder.

The 22-year-old, who was previously hailed as incredible by Pep Guardiola, was a star player for Lyon in their dream Champions League run last season.

He could form a solid partnership with Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka in Arsenal’s midfield, and the Frenchman would be a superb signing for the club.

Lucas Torreria is likely to leave the club to join Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

Aouar is keen on a move and Arsenal are looking to make room in their squad for him.