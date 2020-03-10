Report: Arsenal are interested in signing Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron

According to Paraguayan journalist Luís Enrique Pérez, Arsenal are interested in the services of Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron, but they face stiff competition from Inter Milan for his signature.
According to esteemed Paraguayan sports journalist Luís Enrique Pérez: Miguel Almiron is in the interest of Arsenal and Inter Milan. #NUFC https://t.co/KrV7pRV1Nl
— Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) March 10, 2020
The 26-year-old has been a regular in the Magpies’ starting line-up since his arrival from Atlanta United in January 2019 for a then club-record £21 million, and he has since played in 38 Premier League games.
Arsenal are looking to boost their attack this summer and manager Mikel Arteta will be keen to add quality players to his ranks when the transfer window opens.
Almiron has scored six goals and assisted two others in 33 games across all competitions for Newcastle this term, and he definitely will do much better in front of goal in an attacking side like Arsenal.
The Paraguay international scored 13 goals and registered 11 assists in 37 league games for Atlanta in 2018, and his struggles in a Newcastle side that does more of defending is understandable.
The Gunners were linked with Almiron back in 2017, and it seems they are ready to revive interest in the Newcastle star ahead of the summer window.