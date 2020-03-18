Report: Arsenal are furious with Barcelona over Pierre-Emerick  Aubameyang

According to Mirror Football, Arsenal are furious with La Liga giants Barcelona over their pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the persistent rumours linking the Gabon international with a move to the Camp Nou.
The 30-year-old has just a year left on his current contract at the North London club, but he is stalling on putting pen to paper with Champions League football missing at The Emirates.
Aubameyang is yet to play in the elite European competition since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 as Arsenal have missed out on the competition in the last three seasons.
Mikel Arteta’s side crashed out of the Europa League last-32 at the hands of Olympiakos, ending their chances of automatically qualifying for the Champions League next season by winning the competition, and finishing in the top-four/five in the Premier League looks herculean already, with eight points between them and Chelsea.
Aubameyang has definitely caught the eyes of Barcelona with his form in front of goal, and he already has 17 league goals for Arsenal this term after winning the Golden Boot last season.
The North Londoners have to qualify for next season’s Champions League to have a chance of convincing their skipper to stay, and having lost some of their players for free recently, they could be forced to cash in on him this summer if he decides against signing a contract extension.