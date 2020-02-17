Report: Arsenal are aware of serious interest from Liverpool in Bukayo Saka

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Arsenal are aware of serious interest from Liverpool in winger Bukayo Saka.
Clubs across Europe including Manchester United and Bayern Munich are also interested in the 18-year-old as he enters the last 18 months of his current deal.
Arsenal aren’t keen to lose such a quality player anytime soon, though, and are pushing extremely hard to tie the England youth international to a new five-year contract as soon as possible.
Saka is primarily a left-winger, but has done well at left-back and as a wing-back for the Gunners, and it’s not surprising that he has caught the eyes of Liverpool.
The Reds could do with such a versatile and quality player with huge potential, and it will be interesting to see if they push ahead in their attempts to lure him to Anfield.
Saka has featured in 24 games across all competitions for Arsenal this term, scoring thrice and assisting six times.
He put in a man-of-the-match performance against Newcastle United yesterday and will definitely keep attracting more suitors if he keeps impressing.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was the last player to join Liverpool from Arsenal, and the Gunners will definitely be pulling out all the stops to prevent another one of their best players from leaving for a Premier League rival.