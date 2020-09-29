Report: Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have contacted Amadou Diawara’s agent

According to Il Messaggero, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Amadou Diawara from AS Roma in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported by the Italian publication that both Arsenal and Tottenham have been in touch with the agent of the 23-year-old defensive midfielder.





The report has claimed that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could be ready to include Uruguay international midfielder Lucas Torreira in a deal to sign the Guinea international.

AS Roma spell

Diawara joined Roma from Serie A rivals Napoli in the summer of 2019.

According to WhoScored, the 23-year-old defensive midfielder made 19 starts and three substitute appearances in Serie A for Roma last season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

The youngster also made five starts and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for the Italian club last season, according to WhoScored.

Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur?

Both Arsenal and Tottenham are big and ambitious clubs, and the North London outfits are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

If both the Gunners and Spurs make an offer for Diawara this summer, then it is going to be really tough for him to make a choice.