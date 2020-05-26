Report: Arsenal and Newcastle United not willing to pay £44m for Nabil Fekir

According to Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal and Newcastle United are not willing to pay the transfer fee needed to sign Nabil Fekir from Real Betis in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Betis want as much as €50 million (£44.43 million) to sell the 26-year-old, who can operate an attacking midfielder or as a forward.

However, according to the Spanish news outlet, neither Arsenal nor Newcastle are willing to pay that kind of money for the former Lyon star, described as “a great player” by his French compatriot and Arsenal legend Robert Pires in The Mirror in July 2018.

The Mirror has claimed of interest in Fekir from Arsenal, while Foot Mercato has reported that Newcastle are looking at signing the France international this summer.

Stats

Fekir joined Spanish club Betis from French outfit Lyon in the summer of 2019.

According to WhoScored, the Frenchman has made 21 starts and one substitute appearance in La Liga so far this season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Fekir made 24 starts and five substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for Lyon, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The France international also scored three goals and provided two assists in six Champions League matches for the French club during the 2018-19 campaign, according to WhoScored.