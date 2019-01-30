Report: Arsenal and Manchester City join the race to sign Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye

According to reports from Sky Sports, Arsenal and Manchester City have all registered their interest in signing Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye this month.
The report claims that both the City and the Gunners are interested in making a move for the 29-year-old midfielder, who has been heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.
Gana Gueye is a key player for Marco Silva, and Everton have already rejected a move from PSG.
The midfielder handed in a transfer request this week in a bid to secure a move to Paris Saint-Germain. However, the Merseyside club have denied they have received an official transfer request from the Senegal international.
Everton are determined to keep hold of their star player and will only sell him at premium cost.
Gueye is keen to join a top club in January and could get his move away from Goodison Park this month. He is settled in England, and therefore a move to Arsenal or Manchester City could be tempting for him.