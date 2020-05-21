Report: Arsenal and Everton in talks with Juventus over Adrien Rabiot

According to Le10 Sport, Arsenal and Everton have started negotiations with Juventus over the signing of Adrien Rabiot in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported by the French news outlet that Juventus have transfer-listed the former Paris Saint-Germain central midfielder and will sell him this summer.

The report has added that the Bianconeri will certainly want more than €30 million (£26.88 million) as transfer fee for a player they signed on a free transfer only last summer.

Stats

Rabiot has made 11 starts and six substitute appearances in Serie A for Juventus so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The France international has also made three starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League, and has played thrice in the Coppa Italia for the Bianconeri this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Arsenal or Everton?

Rabiot is a very good central midfielder who can still get better and improve in the coming years, as he is only 25.

True, things have not gone according to plan for the Frenchman in Italy, but he would be a very good signing for Arsenal or Everton in the summer transfer window and would make them better teams in the middle of the park.