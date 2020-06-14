Report: Arsenal and Chelsea keen on Celtic target Fraser Forster

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster spent the season on loan at Celtic, helping the Scottish Premiership giants to the title, and manager Neil Lennon would love to sign him on a temporary or permanent basis.

The Saints are holding out for £10 million to sell the Englishman, while his £70,000-a-week wages could also hinder Celtic from signing him again.





The Hoops also face stiff competition for Forster’s signature with Premier League duo Chelsea and Arsenal.

According to The Sun, the Gunners have identified the 32-year-old as a target should No 2 goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez move on. Forster is a candidate to provide back-up to Bernd Leno, and Chelsea have also earmarked him for the same role.

Football Insider claims that the Blues want the former Celtic goalie to provide cover for Kepa Arrizabalaga with 38-year-old Willy Caballero closer to an exit as he has just a year left on his deal.

Forster is guaranteed regular football at Parkhead, but he would have to agree to a significant pay-cut to get it.

Arsenal and Chelsea will gladly pay his wages and even meet Southampton’s asking price, but he can forget about ever playing for England again as his chances of relegating Leno or Arrizabalaga to the bench are slim.

Forster can revive his international career playing for Celtic, but a move is looking complicated right now, and it will be interesting to see what happens this summer.