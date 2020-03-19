Report: Arsenal analytics guru Jaeson Rosenfeld set to leave club after nine years to join Arsene Wenger at FIFA

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Arsenal analytics guru Jaeson Rosenfeld is set to leave the club after nine years to join Arsene Wenger at FIFA.
Rosenfeld has overseen StatDNA, Arsenal’s internal analytics company – which was rebranded last year as Arsenal Data Analytics – since 2010, and began working with the Gunners on a consultancy basis in 2011.
The North London club were impressed with his services and decided to buy the company for around £2.2 million a year later.
Rosenfeld has been an influential figure at Arsenal, and he played a role when they set up a recruitment committee for the head coach job in 2018.
He also had a say in advising the club against extending Unai Emery’s contract last summer, and his departure is widely viewed as a big loss by many insiders at Arsenal.
While StatDNA will continue to be part of The Emirates Stadium outfit, Rosenfeld’s exit is a big blow given his expertise and experience, and FIFA are now set to benefit with him helping Wenger in the Frenchman’s role as head of global football development.
The influence of the analytics expert at Arsenal had reduced in recent months, though, with head of football Raul Sanllehi preferring a contact-led approach to transfer business despite frustrations within the club that Rosenfeld’s recommendations were being constantly overlooked.