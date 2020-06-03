Report: Arkadiusz Milik will almost certainly leave, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur want him

According to Tuttosport, Arkadiusz Milik will almost certainly leave Napoli in the summer transfer window, with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus interested in him.

It has been reported that Napoli and Milik’s agent cannot agree on a new deal, with the striker’s current contract set to run out next summer.

This means, according to the report in the Italian publication, that unless the two parties suddenly change their mind, there is no chance that the 26-year-old will stay at Napoli for another season, as the Serie A outfit will lose him for nothing next summer when he becomes a free agent.

Tuttosport has claimed that Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, United and Juventus all are interested in securing the services of the 26-year-old this summer.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Milik has made 14 starts and two substitute appearances in Serie A for Napoli so far this season, scoring nine goals in the process.

The striker has also scored three goals in four Champions League games for the Naples outfit this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham Hotspur need him the most

Of all the clubs mentioned in the report in Tuttosport, it is Tottenham who need Milik the most.

Spurs need to sign an able back-up to star striker Harry Kane who can not only replace him in the team when he is injured or out of form, but who can also push the England international and keep him on his toes.