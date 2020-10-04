Report: Antonio Rudiger doesn’t want West Ham United transfer

Chelsea central defender Antonio Rudiger does not want to join West Ham United in the summer transfer window, according to The Telegraph.

It has been reported that Chelsea are willing to include the 27-year-old centre-back in a deal to sign Declan Rice from Premier League rivals West Ham before the window closes on Monday.





Rice is a very talented and promising young player who can operate as a defensive midfielder or as a defender.

However, according to the report, the Germany international does not want to join West Ham.

Step down

True, West Ham are a massive club and are well established in the Premier League, but last season, David Moyes’s side narrowly avoided the dreaded drop to the Championship.

Rudiger has done well for Chelsea and has shown that he can hold his own in the Premier League.

Having played in the Champions League and having also been at AS Roma in the past, it would be a step down for the Germany international to leave the Blues for the Hammers.

Perhaps it would be best if the centre-back stays at Chelsea and fight for his place, although with Thiago Silva having joined the team this summer, it is going to be tough for him to play regularly.