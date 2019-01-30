Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Report: Antonio Barreca will undergo Newcastle medical on deadline day

30 January, 2019 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle are close to completing at least two signings before the transfer deadline day.

The Magpies are close to signing Miguel Almiron from Atlanta United on a club record deal. The Paraguayan, who was the best player in the MLS last season, is in Tyneside at the moment to complete his medical.

Another player who is likely to sign for the Magpies before the transfer deadline is Monaco’s Italian left-back Antonio Barecca.

According to Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie, Barecca is already in Tyneside ahead of a season-long loan from Monaco. Newcastle have paid £1m loan fee for his signature, and have an option to buy him permanently for £9m at the end of the season.

The Italian left-back will undergo his medical on Thursday.

The 23-year-old has confirmed that he has arrived at Newcastle by posting a picture of the Newcastle airport.

The Magpies re-opened talks with the Ligue 1 side about a deal earlier this week, after a deal for Jordan Lukaku fell through.

The 23-year-old defender joined Monaco from Torino over the summer, but has struggled for regular game time, managing just seven league games.

