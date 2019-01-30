Report: Antonio Barreca set to undergo Newcastle United medical today

Newcastle United are close to securing the signing of left-back Antonio Barreca before the transfer deadline, according to Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie.
According to him, Sky Italy has reported that the 23-year-old defender will undergo his medical on Wednesday to complete his move from Monaco.
Newcastle will sign him on loan with a view to a permanent transfer in the summer.
Sky in Italy telling us Antonio Barreca will undergo a medical with Newcastle tomorrow. Loan deal from Monaco with a view to a permanent transfer in the summer #NUFC
— Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) January 29, 2019
The final two days of this month could be very exciting for Newcastle, as the Magpies are also close to signing MLS attacker Miguel Almiron, who is due for a medical ahead of a possible club record move.
Furthermore, the Magpies fans will be in a great mood after seeing their side come from behind to beat Man City 2-1 with a late goal by Matt Ritchie clinching all three points for them.
Barreca is a promising full-back, but he has struggled for playing time at Monaco. The young left-back hasn’t played for nearly three months, and it will be interesting to see how quickly he adjusts at his new club.
Signing a left-back is a priority and Newcastle should be able to fix one of their major problem areas by landing him before Thursday.