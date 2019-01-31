Report: Anthony Limbombe in talks over Newcastle move

Newcastle United are expected to remain very busy in the final day of the January transfer window.
According to reports from Sky Sports, the Magpies are close to completing three deals on Thursday.
Atlanta United playmaker Miguel Almiron and Monaco left-back Antonio Barreca are already in Tyneside to complete their medicals ahead of the move, while Benfica midfielder Andreas Samaris is also expected to complete his signing today.
However, there could be more joy for the Magpies fans, as The Mirror reports that Anthony Limbombe could become their fourth signing in what will be a very hectic day at Tyneside.
The 24-year-old only joined Nantes from Club Brugge back in August, but he could already be on the move.
The report claims that he is in talks with Newcastle United about a last-gasp loan move.
He is a highly talented pacy winger and has one Belgium cap to his name. Limbombe has started just six Ligue 1 games this season, but he would be a smart signing for the club.