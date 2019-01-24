Report: Andy Carroll put house for sale as he prepares to leave West Ham this summer

West Ham United striker Andy Carroll has put his house up for sale as he prepares towards a summer exit, according to The Sun.
The 30-year-old is out of contract at the London Stadium outfit at the end of the current campaign, and it’s highly unlikely that he will be handed a new deal.
Carroll has been plagued with frequent injuries since joining the Hammers from Liverpool in 2012, and has been limited to just 123 league appearances as a result.
The former England international has been linked with a Tottenham Hotspur move this month, but West Ham aren’t keen on cashing in due to their lack of attacking options.
However, they won’t be holding on to him at the end of the season, and Carroll is said to be preparing a move to the United State’s Major League Soccer.
The former Newcastle United star has 34 goals in 138 appearances for West Ham, but he will mostly be remembered for his constant visits to the treatment table having been sidelined up to 12 times since his arrival at the London club.
Carroll’s body can no longer cope with the rigors and physicality of the English top-flight from the look of things, and it’s why most suitors have been reluctant to fully pursue his signature.
However, he would be a great addition to the less-demanding MLS and he will no doubt be highly regarded by West Ham and the fans for his great service to the club.