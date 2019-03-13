Report: Andy Carroll could have played his final game for West Ham

According to reports from The Times, West Ham striker Andy Carroll could have played his last game for the London club.
The 30-year-old striker, who missed a large chunk of the season through injury, has once again suffered an ankle injury. With his contract set to expire in the summer, there is a possibility that the former Liverpool striker might not play for the Hammers again.
Although West Ham have an option to extend his £80,000-a-week contract, chances are slim that the Irons will do that. They would rather let him leave on free, and free up the wage bill.
The 9-cap England international has struggled with a series of injuries during his time at West Ham, and while he can be a potent weapon when he is in form, he has turned out to be a burden for the club lately.
He has made 142 appearances for the Hammers in all competitions since joining the club in 2013. This season he has made four starts in all competitions and has done little to convince Manuel Pellegrini that he deserves a new deal.
As it sands, his future looks away from West Ham in the summer.