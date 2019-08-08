Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Report: Andy Carroll completes medical at Newcastle United

Report: Andy Carroll completes medical at Newcastle United

8 August, 2019 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours

According to reports from The Daily Mail, Newcastle United have agreed a deal to sign Andy Carroll.

The former Newcastle United player ‘is keen to return to the northeast’ and is determined to play again for the Magpies.

The report claims that the Magpies will sign him on the deadline day, that is today, and that the club have agreed a one year deal with the striker.

Carroll, who has struggled with injuries in recent years, has passed his medical, and it looks like he will become Newcastle’s second signing today after Emil Krafth sealed his move.

Newcastle have already bolstered their strike department by signing Joelinton on a club-record fee, but Steve Bruce wanted another back-up option.

The Magpies boss is a big admirer of the 30-year-old and is willing to take a chance on the player.

The move makes sense for all parties, as it will be low basic wage heavily incentivised with appearance and goal bonuses for Carroll. 

Report: Wolves' negotiations for Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare set to collapse despite £37 million bid
Phil Hay reveals Illan Meslier's loan move to Leeds United includes an option to buy

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com