Report: Andreas Samaris heading for Newcastle medical

Newcastle United could end the January transfer window on a high.
The Magpies are expected to sign Miguel Almiron from Atlanta United. The Paraguayan, who was the best player in the MLS last season, is in Tyneside at the moment to complete his medical, ahead of his club-record move.
The Magpies have also reportedly agreed a deal to sign Monaco’s Italian left-back Antonio Barecca.
And now The Express are reporting that the Magpies are set to sign Andreas Samaris before Thursday’s deadline day. The 29-year-old is jetting in for a medical today, and he will join on loan for the rest of the season.
Samaris has 33 caps for his country, and is a proven winner, having won four league titles during his time at Benfica and Olympiakos.
Although Samaris will not have a high resale value, his experience will come handy for the Magpies who will be looking to finish higher up the table in the second half of the season.