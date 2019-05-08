Report: Ander Herrera leaving for PSG despite Manchester United’s final attempts, set to earn £170,000-per-week

According to SER (via Sport), Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera is set to join French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the coming days for free after the Old Trafford outfit failed in their final attempts to persuade him.
The contract of the 29-year-old expires at the end of the season, and both parties couldn’t reach an agreement during numerous contract renewal talks.
Herrera is set to earn around £170,000-per-week in wages at PSG – a fair increase on the £115,000-per-week he currently earns at Old Trafford, and while the new mouthwatering wages is one of the incentives that pushed him towards an exit, it is believed that the opportunity to play alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe – two of the best players on the planet – also convinced him.
The former Athletic Bilbao midfielder has been a key player since arriving United in 2014 for £29million, featuring in 189 games across all competitions, netting 20 times and assisting 28 goals.
Herrera won the F.A Cup, EFL Cup and Europa League with the Red Devils, but will fancy his chances of finally winning a league title and Champions League at PSG.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to rebuild the squad this summer, and losing a key player such as the Spanish midfielder is definitely a big blow to the Norwegian’s plans.