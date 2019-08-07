Report: Amiens defender Emil Krafth flying over for Newcastle United medical today

According to Swedish outlet SportExpressen, Amiens defender Emil Krafth is flying over to England for his Newcastle United medical today after the club sealed a four-year deal for him.
Manager Steve Bruce wants a new right-back and has identified the Sweden international as his man.
Krafth proved himself while on loan at the Ligue 1 club from Bologna last season, impressing while featuring in 35 games across all competitions.
Newcastle kept tabs on him and did send scouts to run the rule over the 25-year-old during last month’s Hull City’s pre-season defeat to Amiens, and they apparently loved what they saw.
With 20 international caps to his name, the Swedish defender brings a lot of quality and experience to the table and could hit the ground running at Saint James Park.
Newcastle have been linked with the likes of AS Monaco’s Djibril Sidibe and Rangers’ James Tavernier in their search for a right-back, and Krafth could prove to be an upgrade on DeAndre Yedlin and Javi Manquillo.
The Amiens man also brings versatility to the squad as he can play further up the pitch, and it will be interesting to see how he fares in the English top-flight.