Report: Allan Saint Maximin has arrived at Newcastle United’s training centre & will imminently begin his medical

According to Soccer Link (via GFFN), OGC Nice winger Allan Saint Maximin has arrived at Newcastle United’s training centre Darsley Park, and will imminently begin his medicals.
Allan Saint Maximin has arrived at Newcastle United's training centre & will imminently begin his medical. (SL)
— Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 2, 2019
Magpies chief Lee Charnley flew out with the team to France yesterday in order to finally finalise a deal that had been in the pipelines for several weeks.
Apparently, they have concluded an agreement worth £16 million plus bonuses for the French forward, and a deal is expected to be made official soon as the finer details between Newcastle, Nice and Saint-Maximin’s agent commissions have been sorted out.
The Saint James Park outfit have beaten AC Milan, Everton and Arsenal to Saint-Maximin’s signature, and adding a player that ended last campaign with six goals and three assists in 34 appearances is a huge boost for manager Steve Bruce’s attack.
The Newcastle boss will be glad the deal has been gotten over the line after admitting that he is a player the club had registered an interest in.