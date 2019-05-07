Report: Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt rejects £250,000-a-week Manchester United deal

According to Daily Star, Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt has rejected an offer worth £60million from Manchester United, as the Liverpool and Barcelona target doesn’t see them as the attractive proposition they once were.
The 19-year-old is said to have made the decision long before the Red Devils missed out on next season’s Champions League, and the news will come as a huge blow to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
United were willing to make De Ligt the highest paid teenager in the world by handing him a five-year-deal worth £250,000-a-week, but he has no interest whatsoever in moving to Old Trafford.
The Ajax defender has been sensational at the back for the Dutch giants this term, helping them to the Champions League semifinals.
De Ligt is said to prefer a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid, and United will have to look elsewhere for a quality centre-back.
Solskjaer’s men have shipped 52 league goals this term – the most of the top-nine sides and more than Crystal Palace and Newcastle United – and they really need better players at the back to have a chance of winning silverware next term.
The Red Devils face a huge rebuilding job this summer, but their chances of signing big players have taken a hit after they failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League, and it remains to be seen how their recruitment process will go during the transfer window.