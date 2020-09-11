Report: Ainsley Maitland-Niles considering Arsenal exit amid Wolves interest

According to The Daily Mail, Wolverhampton Wanderers will try again for Arsenal youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

It has been reported that Maitland-Niles is considering making the ‘heartbreaking decision’ to leave Arsenal to play regular first-team football and to enhance his chances of playing for the England national football team.





Premier League rivals Wolves are interested in the 23-year-old, and although they have had an offer of £15 million turned down, they are preparing an improved bid, according to the report.

Would Ainsley Maitland-Niles be a good signing for Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Maitland-Niles is a very good and promising young player who can play as a midfielder, winger, full-back or wing-back.

Wolves have recently sold Matt Doherty to Premier League rivals Tottenham, and the Wanderers could do with a new right-back this summer.

The 23-year-old can play well at right-back, and if he is unable to get much playing time at Arsenal, then a move to Wolves this summer would make sense.

The Wanderers are a massive and ambitious club who will be aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, and Maitland-Niles would flourish under manager Nuno.