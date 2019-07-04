Report: Achraf Lazaar to return to Newcastle United’s first-team training base

Newcastle United left-back Achraf Lazaar is set to return to the club’s first-team training base having been frozen out in the last two seasons by erstwhile manager Rafa Benitez.
The Spaniard told the Morocco international to train with the Under-23 side in each of the last two seasons, and he spent both on loan with Italian side Benevento and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.
Lazaar has two more years left on the five-year deal he signed upon arriving from Palermo in the summer of 2016, and he is now hoping to finally prove himself after playing just four league games for the Toons, all as a sub during their title-winning Championship campaign.
“I have finished my holidays and now I go back to Newcastle (for pre-season),” the Moroccan told Calciomercato (via Evening Chronicle).
“In the coming days, I will start training for the new season.
“I think only of Newcastle.”
Lazaar was about to sign for Fiorentina when Benitez called him on phone to convince him to join Newcastle, but both fell apart beyond repair, and the defender will be hoping to convince the next boss of his quality.
The 27-year-old spent the second-half of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, and it remains to be seen if he has a future at Saint James’ Park.