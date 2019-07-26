Report: AC Milan want Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

According to The Scottish Sun, AC Milan are interested in signing Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos this summer after running the rule over him twice in the last week.
The Serie A giants sent scouts to watch the Colombian in the Light Blues’ Europa League qualifying games against St Joseph and Progres Niederkorn.
The seven-time Champions League winners are yet to table a bid, and will most likely watch him a few more times before making a decision.
Morelos scored 30 goals across all competitions for Rangers last term and has since attracted bigwigs across Europe.
Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Bordeaux and Eintracht Frankfurt are also said to be keen on the Light Blues star, who topped the Scottish Premiership goal-scoring charts last term with 18 goals, and after grabbing a hat-trick against St Joseph’s, he definitely impressed Milan scouts and some other European sides.
While manager Steven Gerrard will be keen to hold on to Morelos, a big offer from the Italians could force Rangers’ hands, while the 21-year-old will definitely be tempted to consider moving to the San Siro.
Since his arrival from HJK, the Colombia international has scored 32 league goals in 65 games for the Ibrox outfit, and given his form and consistency, suitors have continued to come after his signature.
Rangers want clubs interested in Morelos to bid early and bid big in order to get him this summer, and it will be interesting to see if Milan follow up their interest with an offer.