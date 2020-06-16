Report: AC Milan still interested in signing Kristoffer Ajer

Celtic boss Neil Lennon wants to keep Kristoffer Ajer at the club beyond the summer, but several European clubs are vying for his signature.

According to reports from Italian outlet Tuttosport (via MilanNews), Serie A side AC Milan still want to sign Ajer in the summer transfer window.





The Rossoneri are looking to bolster their central defence in the summer, and have earmarked Ajer and Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic as the two options.

With Mateo Musacchio leaving the club and Leo Duarte facing injury issues, there could be place for a new addition in the Milan squad, and Ajer would fit in nicely.

Leicester City have been credited with an interest for Ajer as well. However, Leicestershire Live has recently dismissed the Foxes’ interest in the 22-year-old. In fact, according to The Mirror, Brendan Rodgers is looking to sign James Tarkowski from Burnley.

There is a feeling that Ajer could leave Celtic this summer, with his former agent having informed Norwegian TV agency NTB (via Sporten) that he won’t sign a new deal at Parkhead.

It’s pretty clear that Ajer’s future at the club might be uncertain. He is a key player for the club, and the Norwegian defender made 49 appearances in all competitions for Celtic in the 2019/20 season.