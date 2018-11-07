Report: AC Milan keeping eye on Eric Bailly amid Tottenham Hotspur interest

According to reports from Calciomercato, AC Milan are keeping a close eye on Manchester United defender Eric Bailly.
Milan could be forced to look for a new central defender in January following the injury to Mattia Caldara. The report claims that Paolo Maldini and Leonardo have turned their attention to Bailly, who has struggled for regular games at Old Trafford this season.
The 24-year-old, who is on £75k per week wages at Manchester United, has made only three Premier League starts this season, and could be looking to leave the club.
At this moment, Milan have not made any concrete move for Bailly, but in the coming weeks they could try their luck. They want an initial loan move with a view to make it permanent.
The news should alert Tottenham Hotspur who are reportedly interested in signing the Ivory Coast defender in January.
The Daily Star reported last month that Mauricio Pochettino is a ‘big admirer’ of the player, and that Spurs could make a move for him in January. Bailly has a contract at United till 2020 and United would look to recoup all of the £30m he cost them from Villarreal in 2016.