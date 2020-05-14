Report: AC Milan have a strong interest in Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth

According to The Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshare, Serie A giants AC Milan have a strong interest in Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth ahead of the summer transfer window.
Am told on Juan Foyth, that as well as a couple of Spanish clubs, AC Milan have a strong interest.
Back in December, we reported on his willingness to leave #THFC if he didn't start to play more regularly. He's yet to play in 2020. https://t.co/cnMNwMfI8J
— Charlie Eccleshare (@CDEccleshare) May 14, 2020
The Argentina international is out of favour under boss Jose Mourinho at the North London club and isn’t in his first-team plans.
Foyth, 22, is willing to leave Tottenham if he finds regular football hard to come by, and having not played in 2020, a summer exit appears to be very much on the cards.
A couple of Spanish clubs are also keeping tabs on the versatile defender, and it will be interesting to see where he is plying his trade next season.
Foyth arrived at Tottenham from Estudiantes in the summer of 2017 for £8 million on a five-year contract, and has since made 30 appearances across all competitions, with seven of them coming this term.
Despite being able to play at right-back and centre-back, the Mauricio Pochettino-signing isn’t highly rated by Mourinho and it wouldn’t come as a surprise if last December’s league game against Norwich City is his last in a Spurs shirt.
Without a doubt, Foyth has massive potential and could end up becoming a world beater within the next couple of years, so letting him go could turn out to be a huge mistake on Mourinho’s part.