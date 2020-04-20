Report: AC Milan, Arsenal and Leicester City are all interested in signing Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer

According to Italian journalist and transfer expert Nicolo Schira, Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer is wanted by Serie A giants AC Milan and English Premier League sides Arsenal and Leicester City, and talks are already ongoing.
The Norway international has featured in 28 Scottish Premiership games this term and in 13 games across the Champions League and Europa League.
Ajer, 22, has proven he can also decide games at the other end of the pitch, scoring four goals, and he has been a key player for Neil Lennon’s side.
The versatile defender has improved significantly since signing for Celtic in February 2016 for £650,000, and he has definitely caught the eyes of European scouts.
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers knows Ajer well from his time at Celtic, and it’s not a surprise that he has been linked with a reunion.
Arsenal scouts watched Kieran Tierney several times last season before his record-breaking £25 million move in the summer, and they would have noticed the Norwegian too.
Celtic played Lazio in the group stage of the Europa League, and Milan scouts would have seen him in action when the Scottish giants visited Italy during the first-leg.
It remains to be seen if the Hoops will be keen to let him go, but a juicy offer from any of the trio could tempt both club and player, and it will be interesting to see what happens during the summer transfer window.