Report: AC Milan and Inter Milan are keen on Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff

According to Match of the Day’s online magazine, Serie A giants AC Milan and Inter Milan are interested in Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff.
Antonio Conte’s side want to stop Juventus’ domestic dominance, and the former Chelsea boss has also been linked with an interest in Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen and Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal.
Longstaff’s current £850-a-week development player contract is due to end at the end of the season, and he’s free to talk to suitors with no new deal still in place.
The Newcastle academy graduate has become an England under-20 international since making his Premier League debut under head coach Steve Bruce, and while he was offered a new deal in October, Inter, AC and other suitors can land him this month or at any point over the next six months for £400,000 in compensation fee.
Matty, 19, has featured in five Premier League games this term, scoring twice – both against Manchester United.
The Magpies midfielder has also played a League Cup game and did feature in both FA Cup third-round games against Rochdale, scoring in last night’s 4-1 victory.
Newcastle will definitely be looking to quickly hand their man a new and improved deal, but his stocks have continued to rise, and Premier League bigwigs could join the Milan giants in the race for his signature in the coming months.