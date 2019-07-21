Report: AC Milan agree personal terms with Tottenham target Angel Correa

It seems Tottenham Hotspur are likely to miss out on one of their targets this summer.
Earlier this week, Sky Sports reported that Tottenham Hotspur showed interest in signing Atletico Madrid striker Angel Correa. The 24-year-old was offered to the Londoners as a part of a deal that saw Kieran Trippier moving to the Rojiblancos.
Spanish outlet AS further reported that Wolves and Spurs were in the hunt to sign the Argentine winger. However, latest reports from Italy suggest that he could be on his way to AC Milan this summer.
The Rossoneri have earmarked the 24-year-old as their top transfer priority, and Italian news outlet TyCSports claims that Milan have agreed terms with Correa ahead of a proposed €55m move to the San Siro.
Correa understands that he is likely to drop down the pecking order at the club following the arrivals of Joao Felix and Ivan Šaponjić.
The Argentine has a release clause of €100 million (£89 million) in his contract but it seems Milan are getting him at a reduced price.
Correa is a highly-rated attacker and could have been a brilliant signing for Spurs. However, it seems, Spurs have been dealt a blow in the race to sign him.