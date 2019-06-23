Report: Aberdeen knock back £5 million bid from Celtic for Scott McKenna

According to The Scottish Sun, Aberdeen have knocked back a £5 million bid from Celtic for centre-back Scott McKenna as they continue to hold out for £10 million.
The Hoops bid £3.5 million for the 22-year-old last summer, while Aston Villa were ready to pay £7 million.
However, the Dons, who believe cashing in on McKenna is inevitable, are only ready to let him go for their asking price.
Celtic manager Neil Lennon wants to sign defensive reinforcements following the departures of Dedryck Boyata, Filip Benkovic and Mikael Lustig, and has already tabled a domestic record bid for the Aberdeen powerhouse, but now has to double the offer.
The Scottish Premiership giants currently hold the record for the biggest domestic transfer fee after signing skipper Scott Brown from Hibernian in 2007 for £4.4 million, but it is highly unlikely that they would break it this summer and pay £10 million for McKenna.
Hull City and Swansea City have also been linked with the Scotland international, and Celtic could be left with no choice than to consider other options like Toulouse’s Christopher Jullien and Chelsea’s Tomas Kalas if Aberdeen keep playing hardball.