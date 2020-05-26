Report: Aaron Hickey will join Celtic

Celtic are reported to have won the race for Leeds United and Everton target Aaron Hickey, who was claimed to have been recommended to Rangers manager Steven Gerrard earlier this season.

According to 90min, Hickey will join Celtic this summer, despite being on the radar of Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton and Leeds United as well.

The 17-year-old is on the books of Heart of Midlothian at the moment, but the Scottish teenager will reportedly return to the Hoops this summer, having been at the Glasgow giants as a youth player before he switched to Hearts.

Rangers interest

Interestingly, Rangers were linked with a move for the Hearts left-back in the January transfer window.

Earlier this season, The Scottish Sun reported that Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson wanted to sign the Scotland Under-17 international in the January transfer window.

The report claimed that Wilson was going to recommend to Rangers manager Gerrard to make a £2 million move.

However, that move did not happen, and it now seems that Celtic are set to snap up the very talented and promising young player.

Good move?

Although Hickey is only 17 years of age, he was a regular for Hearts this season, and under Celtic manager Neil Lennon, he will only grow and develop in the coming years.

It would be a good move for Hickey, and Celtic would also get a player who could become a star of Scottish football in the future.