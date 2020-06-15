Report: A decision from the English Premier League on the Newcastle United takeover is expected this week

According to Forbes, a decision by the English Premier League on the Newcastle United takeover is expected this week, with an executive at a top EPL team claiming the chances of it actually becoming a success is 50-50 this morning.

The club chief reckons it’s a flip of a coin as far as the Magpies would-be owners passing the Owners and Directors’ Test goes.





It has been nine weeks since the Premier League started carrying out their checks after Newcastle owner Mike Ashley agreed to sell the club to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund for £300 million.

Forbes claims that the Premier League is set to rule on the sale of the St. James’ Park outfit in part based on The World Trade Organization’s report that ruled that Saudi Arabia is behind beoutQ – a pirate satellite TV and streaming service that offers illegal access to sporting events.

Newcastle are currently the 20th most valuable football club on the planet, but they could soon be in top 10 should the Saudis take over.

The PIF will be looking to invest heavily in the squad, training facilities and academy, and it’s why Magpies fans are hoping their takeover bid goes through.

Hopefully, the Premier League will deliver their verdict this week as claimed by Forbes, and it will be interesting to see what the decision is.