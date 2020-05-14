Report: £60m Manchester United transfer could see Celtic get £4m windfall

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic could get a £4 million windfall if Moussa Dembele leaves Lyon, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona interested in the striker.
The report has claimed that United, Chelsea and Barcelona all are eyeing a £60 million move for the 23-year-old striker this summer.
If the transfer happens, then the Hoops will get £4 million due to a sell-clause they inserted in the Frenchman’s contract when he joined Lyon from the Glasgow giants in the summer of 2018 for £20 million, according to the report.
Stats
According to WhoScored, Dembele scored 16 goals and provided two assists in 27 Ligue 1 matches, and played seven times in the Champions League for Lyon this season.
The former Celtic star scored 15 goals and provided four assists in 33 league matches, and scored one goal in six Champions League matches for the French club during the 2018-19 campaign, according to WhoScored.
Title race
The Scottish Premiership is suspended at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic, but if and when season resumes, Celtic will be confident of getting the job done and making it nine league titles in a row.
Neil Lennon’s side are as many as 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the league table at the moment, although Steven Gerrard’s team have a game in hand.