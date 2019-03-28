Report: £40million-rated West Ham United’s Declan Rice on Manchester United radar

According to The Sun, Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on strengthening his home-grown quota with West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.
The Norwegian is also looking to add Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho and Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka to his ranks and has already told executive vice- chairman Ed Woodward that English players are his top priority for the summer transfer window.
Rice has become arguably the best English holding midfielder this term, earning a Three Lions call-up and playing a key role in their Euros 2020 qualifiers’ victories against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.
The 20-year-old has featured in 28 Premier League games for Manuel Pellegrini’s side this term, weighing in with two goals, and he has reportedly also attracted United city rivals Manchester City – who are keen on making him a long-term replacement for Fernandinho.
It remains to be seen if the Hammers can hold on to their Academy Graduate, but they are set to be tempted with many offers this summer given how brilliant Rice has been.