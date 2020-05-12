Report: 10 Premier League clubs could look to block Newcastle United’s £300 million Saudi Arabia takeover

According to The Sun, there is growing unrest among Premier League clubs over Newcastle United’s potential £300 million takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, with at least 10 of them looking to gang up to block the move.
The Premier League is still conducting its Owners’ and Directors’ test on the consortium looking to buy the Magpies, and new legal documents linking Saudi to BeoutQ could potentially see them fail the test.
BeIN Sports have accused Saudi-based BeoutQ of illegally broadcasting live Premier League games and charging subscribers for it, and The Sun claims other top-flight clubs could cite commercial concerns as a reason why the takeover shouldn’t be ratified.
Newcastle owner Mike Ashley expected the takeover to go through two weeks ago and could now be looking for other buyers as the delay drags on.
The businessman is ready to part ways with the club after 13 years if his asking price is met, and while PIF have done so, passing the fit and proper owner test could prove herculean because of Saudi’s piracy issues.
US media mogul Henry Mauriss, who is desperate to become Newcastle’s new owner, is said to be readying a rival bid and has been in talks with Ashley since last year, and it will be interesting to see things pan out.