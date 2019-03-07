Rennes vs Arsenal confirmed starting line-ups

Arsenal visit Rennes in the Europa League on Thursday aiming to grab a first leg advantage in the last 16 tie.
The Gunners beat BATE Borisov on aggregate in the previous round, while the French side defeated Real Betis.
Rennes are unbeaten in 12 home matches in all competitions and it would be foolish to underestimate the threat they pose.
They will be hosting an English club for only the second time in their history, having previously beaten Aston Villa in the Intertoto Cup back in 2001.
Arsenal have never lost an away game against French opposition, winning eight and drawing five of those games.
This is the 16th successive campaign in which Arsenal have reached the last 16 of a major European competition.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
⚔ #SRFCArsenal round 1 ⚔
📋✅ La compo' rennaise !
—#AllezRennes – #ToutDonner ✊🔴⚫ pic.twitter.com/czf01kz20s
— Stade Rennais F.C. (@staderennais) March 7, 2019
✅ Just over an hour until kick-off
Here's how we line up to face @staderennais tonight 🔢#UEL 🏆
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 7, 2019