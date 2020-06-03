Renato Tapia’s father claims Rangers and Celtic interest

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Celtic are interested in Renato Tapia, according to the player’s father’s comments published in The Daily Record this morning.

Luis Tapia has said that Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic are among the clubs interested in signing the 24-year-old.

The Peru international is a very versatile player who can play as a right-back or as a central defender, according to The Daily Record, while the 24-year-old has played in midfield for Feyenoord this season, according to WhoScored.

As reported by The Daily Record, Tapia is out of contract at Feyenoord this summer.

The Daily Record quotes Luis Tapia as saying: “I’ve read the reports saying that Renato has agreed to sign for Celta Vigo and they are not true.

“There are a number of clubs interested in him, including both Celtic and Rangers from Scotland and Angers in France.

“For the moment, he will see his contract out with Feyenoord and will continue to train there

“Nothing has been decided about his next move and we are waiting on more offers.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Tapia made seven starts and eight substitute appearances in the Eredivisie for Feyenoord this season.

The Peru international also played 286 minutes in the Europa League and one in the KNVB Cup for the Dutch club this campaign, according to WhoScored.

January interest

This is not the first time that bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers and Celtic have been credited with interest.

Voetbal International claimed earlier this season that the Gers and the Hoops wanted to sign the 24-year-old in the January transfer window.

Given that Tapia is a free agent, amid the economic problems that clubs are facing due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Peru international would be a good signing for Rangers or Celtic in the summer transfer window.