Reims will be looking to get their stuttering season back on track when they take on Nantes in Ligue 1 this weekend.

Watch and bet on Reims vs Nantes live on Sunday, September 26, 14:00 PM (BST) at bet365>livestreaming>football.

Reims are 15th in the league table with just one win in the competition and they will be up against a resurgent Nantes side who are looking to put together a winning run now.

Reims vs Nantes team news

Reims will be without Arber Zeneli here.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without the services of Fabio.

Reims: Rajkovic; Foket, Gravillon, Faes, Abdelhamid, Konan; Munetsi, Matusiwa, Cassama; Mbuku, Van Bergen

Nantes: Lafont; Corchia, Castelletto, Pallois, Traore; Blas, Girotto, Chirivella, Simon; Coulibaly, Kolo Muani

Reims vs Nantes form guide

Reims have failed to win their last 12 home matches in the league and Nantes will fancy their chances of picking up all three points.

The home side are winless in six of their seven league games this season.

Nantes have picked up two back to back wins after three consecutive defeats in the league and they will be confident heading into this game.

Reims vs Nantes betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Reims vs Nantes from bet365:

Match-winner:

Reims – 6/4

Draw – 21/10

Nantes – 19/10

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 32/21

Under – 5/8

Reims vs Nantes prediction

Nantes are certainly the better side here and they will be favourites to pick up all three points.

Reims have been abysmal at home and their dreadful start to the season is likely to continue.

Prediction: Nantes to win.

Get Nantes to win at 19/10 with bet365

How to watch Reims vs Nantes Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Reims vs Nantes live online from 14:00 BST on Sunday.

How to get up to £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:

Go to the bet365 website Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100 Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled

Get up to £100 in free bet credits at bet365